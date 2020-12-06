2,800 Artists From Over 100 Countries Converge On Single Platform To Create World Record

A Chandigarh-based startup named 'Chhapai' along with International Art and Imagination Forum (IAIF) created a world record by bringing together 2,800 artists from 100 different countries at an event called, 'World's Largest Online CreativityEvent'. This event took place last month and its theme was 'Creativity against COVID-19'. Stating that the aim of this event was to bring together artists from around the world, CEO of Chhapai Rajesh Batra while speaking to news agency ANI said that the inspiration behind this event is a story of a vegetable seller who was once an artist.

Rajesh Batra said, "It started from a small little story during Covid when I was at home. I was buying vegetables from a person who was once an artist. For some reason, this artist had killed his passion and started selling vegetables. As an artist, this story affected me."

Chandigarh: Startup 'Chhapai' with IAIF creates a world record

Speaking further about the event with the theme 'Creativity against Covid', CEO of Chhapai said that even before the outbreak of Coronavirus, the artists were not able to make much money. In order to ensure that artists can earn enough money, Rajesh Batra started this forum which was free for all. "The goal was to bring artists together, including those who don't know how to use the internet. But several platforms are there for those who are already making money, " he added.

Stating that this forum has been created with an aim to bring together artists from across the world, Rajesh said that it took him 3 to 5 months and a lot of hard work to create this world record. Hoping to break this newly created record in the future by bringing together as many as 10,000 artists at an event, Batra said, "Our next goal will be 10,000 artists. 2,800 is just the beginning," he added.

(With ANI inputs)