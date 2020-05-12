2G Internet To Be Restored In Kashmir Except In Pulwama, Shopian Districts From Tuesday

2G mobile data services will be restored in most parts of the Kashmir Valley from Tuesday, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

'It shall be effective from May 12'

"Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The internet speed shall, however, remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12," the J-K administration said in an order.

The services were snapped after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on Wednesday afternoon by security forces.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday while delivering its judgment on various pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir asked the Centre to constitute a committee of Secretaries of State and Centre. The Committee which will be headed by the MHA Secretary will take into considerations the points raised by the petitioners. The Apex court granted no restoration 4G Internet services for the time being.

No rof 4G Internet in J&K yet

"This court has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced. We do recognize that UT has plunged into crisis. At the same time court is cognizant to the concerns related to ongoing pandemic and hardships," Justice NV Ramana said while pronouncing the order.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai pronounced the order.

The apex court had on May 4, 2020, reserved its order, after hearing the complete arguments from the respective parties, the petitioners and from the Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, for the Centre. It had heard many petitions including that of Freedom for Media Professionals (FMP), Shoaiyb Qureshi, Private Schools Associations Jammu and Kashmir, which had challenged the present 2G internet connectivity and claimed that it was not sufficient for the Valley.

The Internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.

(With agency inputs)