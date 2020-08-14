Independence Day 2020: 3 Army Personnel Awarded Shaurya Chakra For Fighting Terrorists

Ahead of Independence day 2020, the government on Friday announced peacetime military gallantry awards - the Shaurya Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is awarded to the Armed Forces for instances of extraordinary gallantry.

READ: J&K reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 482 new cases

Shaurya Chakra Awardees

Three Armed Forces personnel have been conferred with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra on the Independence Day for showing exemplary courage while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

1. Major Alok Kumar Dubey

Alok Kumar Dubey using tactical proficiency assisted the Company Commander in laying the initial cordon. Major Alok was deployed as a stop in the inner cordon. He observed a group of terrorists trying to break cordon by taking advantage of poor visibility and thickly vegetated terrain. Upon challenging, the terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened indiscriminate fire. Displaying raw courage, Major Alok closed into the group of terrorists and killed one terrorist at close range with aimed fire.

2. Major Anil Urs

On receipt of terrorists across Line of Control for the possible attempt of cross LC and act to cause casualties to own troops, Major Anil laid an ambush along the appreciated route of movement. Displaying good tactical acumen and strong resolve, the officer waited patiently maintaining complete surprise.

3. Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat

Colonel Rawar was deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the conduct of counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations. He is awarded the gallantry medal for leading his team into a 36-hour ambush of terrorists attempting to infiltrate. He gave specific positions for two terrorists resulting in their successful elimination.

READ: Independence Day 2020: MHA announces Gallantry & service awards, J&K tops gallantry list