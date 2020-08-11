No Home Quarantine For Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients In Jammu Province: J&K Government

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday modified the existing policy for discharge. Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam directed the Health Department to modify the discharge policy and allow institutional quarantine for asymptomatic patients in Jammu province.

The decision was taken after observing that the patient load in Jammu province has remained stable and in view of the recent spike in cases as a result of contacts with COVID positive patients.

“While reviewing the discharge policy, Chief Secretary informed that the policy has been successful in lessening the burden on the tertiary health care system in Kashmir province- which has seen a recent surge in critically ill COVID patients. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was directed to strictly implement home quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic patients and ensure that they are free of co-morbidity and provided with Government-sponsored oxymeters, before being sent to home quarantine, besides using Arogya Setu app to monitor their status,” Official statement said.

Chief Secretary also directed the officials to work out a ‘Red Zone testing strategy’ focusing on vulnerable patients including children, old aged, pregnant ladies, patients with Influenza-like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), co-morbid conditions, service providers, drivers, and healthcare professionals.

“The Rapid Antigen Test in addition to RTPCR can be used for cleansing and securing a red/containment zone by testing all probable contacts of patients and vulnerable population in the area”, he said.

Chief Secretary also issued directions for close monitoring of Coronavirus trajectory in Union Territory of Jammu with a special focus on the spread of infection through travelers, primary and secondary contacts. The health department was asked to conduct serological surveys to ascertain the spread of infection in both the provinces.

Health department will also issue advisory to all private health care institutions to compulsorily test all their symptomatic patients including those with Influenza-like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and co-morbid conditions.

Religious Place to open from 16th August 2020.

All religious places will open in Jammu and Kashmir from August 16th, 2020. Those below 10 and above 60 will not be allowed. Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed and Government has barred Sprinkling of holy water and Prasad. Aarogya Setu app has also been made mandatory for all devotees. In view of expected resumption of religious pilgrimage, directions were issued to ramp up the testing capacities at all arrival points including airport and railway stations.

