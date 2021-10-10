3 arrested in Rajasthan with 16 kg deer meat

Bikaner (Raj), Oct 10 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Sunday with 16 kg deer meat and remains in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said.

The accused had hunted the deer in Chhatargarh area of the district and reached Bikaner to sell the deer meat or ‘venison’.

A case was registered against Sikandar, Rafiq and Kalu Khan under the Wild Life (Protection) Act at the Sadar Police Station, Forest Department Ranger Bishan Singh said.

All the three accused are residents of Bikaner, he said.

