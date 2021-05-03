West Bengal
30 Aboard Air India Amritsar-Rome Flight Last Week Tested COVID Positive; 242 Quarantined

All the 242 people on board Air India's Amritsar-Rome flight, including those found COVID-positive, have been put under quarantine by the Italian government.

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI

Republic World image


At least 30 people on board were found COVID-19 positive on arrival via Air India's Amritsar-Rome flight last Wednesday (April 28), aviation industry sources said on Monday. They added at least two of the 30 people are flight crew members. As per sources, all the 242 people on board, including those found COVID-positive, have been put under quarantine by the Italian government.

Last Thursday, hours before the landing of the Amritsar-Rome flight, the Italian government issued an order stating that all passengers arriving from India would be put under quarantine for 10 days at a site decided by its officials. At present, India is struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

Punjab Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions 

The Punjab government on Sunday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state amid the surge. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15. All the non-essential shops will continue to remain closed in the state till May 15. The Essential shops include Medical shops and shops dealing with the supply of daily essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair shops will be allowed.to remain open.

People arriving in Punjab by air, rail or road must have a negative COVID-19 report which is not more than 72-hours old or produces a vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old.

Countries Suspend Flights From India

Governments across the globe imposed restrictions on travellers from India in the wake of the COVID-19 surge. Here is a list of countries that have issued a ban:  

  • Canada 
  • UAE 
  • UK
  • France
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • Israel 
  • Oman
  • Bangladesh 
  • Pakistan
  • Thailand
  • Iran 
  • Australia 
  • Nigeria

COVID Cases in India 

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

  • Total cases: 1,99,25,604
  • Total recoveries: 16,29,3003
  • Death toll: 2,18,959
  • Active cases: 34,13,642
  • Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: Republic World)

First Published:
