30 Aboard Air India Amritsar-Rome Flight Last Week Tested COVID Positive; 242 Quarantined

At least 30 people on board were found COVID-19 positive on arrival via Air India's Amritsar-Rome flight last Wednesday (April 28), aviation industry sources said on Monday. They added at least two of the 30 people are flight crew members. As per sources, all the 242 people on board, including those found COVID-positive, have been put under quarantine by the Italian government.

Last Thursday, hours before the landing of the Amritsar-Rome flight, the Italian government issued an order stating that all passengers arriving from India would be put under quarantine for 10 days at a site decided by its officials. At present, India is struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

Punjab Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions

The Punjab government on Sunday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state amid the surge. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15. All the non-essential shops will continue to remain closed in the state till May 15. The Essential shops include Medical shops and shops dealing with the supply of daily essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair shops will be allowed.to remain open.

People arriving in Punjab by air, rail or road must have a negative COVID-19 report which is not more than 72-hours old or produces a vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old.

Countries Suspend Flights From India

Governments across the globe imposed restrictions on travellers from India in the wake of the COVID-19 surge. Here is a list of countries that have issued a ban:

Canada

UAE

UK

France

Singapore

Hong Kong

Israel

Oman

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Thailand

Iran

Australia

Nigeria

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: Republic World)