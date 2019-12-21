'30-year-old Burden Lifted': Shiv Sena Fires Salvo At BJP, Signals End Of Relationship

In a sharp rebuke to the BJP on Saturday, the Sena made it clear that it had shaken off the 30-year-old burden of BJP off its shoulders once and for all. In the editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, it is stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made this announcement on the floor of the House. The Sena also mocked BJP leaders for making the prediction that it would come back to power in the next Assembly session.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray 'dummy CM' As He Needs Sonia & Pawar's Nod: Mungantiwar

The editorial states, “The Chief Minister has made it official of the burden being lifted on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur. ‘We will not sit in the opposition for too long. We will come back to power in the next Assembly session’ despite making such fake statements, the political scenario has not been affected. As the BJP has finally lost power, the burden of the people of Maharashtra has also been lifted from their shoulders.”

Read: Maharashtra: Expansion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Council Of Ministers Likely Before Christmas

'BJP betrayed Shiv Sena in Maharashtra'

The Shiv Sena also took a dig at BJP pointing out that their own leaders Pankaja Munde and Eknath Khadse had started talking freely only after BJP lost power in the state. Questioning BJP’s locus standi in slamming the Sena for securing the CM post with the help of Congress, the editorial notes that BJP had no problem inducting leaders from the Congress. Alleging that the BJP had betrayed the party in Maharashtra, the Sena again reiterated that they had no relation with the former anymore.

Read: Centralisation Of Power In PMO Not Good For Economy, Says Shiv Sena In Saamana

“The entire country is welcoming this alliance. The party that finds it acceptable to induct Congress leaders, should not waste time in making statements such as Sena getting the CM’s post with the help of Congress. BJP leaders are quiet on the country’s questions and the demands of the people but talk vociferously on emotional issues. BJP betrayed Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. We have no relation left with you anymore,” the editorial in Saamana noted.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Assures Anti-CAA Protestors: 'Maha Govt Will Protect Everyone's Rights'