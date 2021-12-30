30-yr-old Madhya Pradesh Woman Who Received 4 Vaccine Shots Tests COVID+

Amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections nationwide, in an unheard-of development Madhya Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman who has been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 four times in different countries has tested positive. Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Bhure Singh Setia told ANI that the woman was diagnosed with the virus at the airport and has been admitted to a hospital.

"A woman of around 30 years of age, who has already been vaccinated four times in different countries, has tested COVID-19 positive She was asymptomatic and had tested COVID-19 negative a day prior,' Dr Bhure Singh Setia said.

With 9 cases of the Omicron infection, the state is under the looming threat of the WHO-acclaimed 'highly transmissible' 'variant of concern', especially in relation to passengers who have travel history. In the case at hand, the woman was asymptomatic, which is generally a case of Omicron strain, given the limited known facts of the latest COVID-19 variant.

Omicron cases in India surge to 961

India's ongoing COVID-19 surge is likely to be driven by the Omicron variant, which has been spreading at an alarming rate in several regions amid the festive season. The number of Omicron infections surged to 946 on Thursday, with 161 of these confirmed in the last 24 hours. At least 241 patients infected by the new “variant of concern” have recovered. Delhi saw the highest single-day rise of 263 Omicron cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 91, Rajasthan 69, and Kerala 65.

COVID-19 tally in India

India witnessed a massive spike of 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, its largest single-day spike in seven weeks as the number of daily infections continued to rise in several regions on Thursday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of 3,900 new infections, followed by Kerala at 2,846 cases, West Bengal (1,089), and Delhi (923). India had reported 9,155 new cases on Tuesday, and 6,139 on Monday.

With 13,154 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.