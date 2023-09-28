31 Terrorists Killed In Joint Operations Across Kashmir In 2023: J&K Police

In a series of successful joint operations, a total of 31 terrorists have been neutralised in the Kashmir Valley in 2023, according to officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. These coordinated efforts involved the participation of the Army, Police, SSB, BSF, and CRPF at various locations in the Union territory.

Providing a comprehensive breakdown of these joint ops, senior police for J&K police official stated, "One terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation with Police, Army & SSB, 2 terrorists met their end in operations involving Police, Army & BSF, while 5 terrorists were taken down in joint operations by Police, Army & CRPF. The majority, a total of 23 terrorists, were eliminated in operations conducted jointly by Police & Army."

Earlier this month, during the operation in Kokernag, two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba were eliminated, including the top commander, Uzair Khan. Among the longest-running operations in the valley, it spanned around 7 days and also resulted in the loss of three officers a Jawan of the army and a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, an Army Colonel, and a Major.

A total of 47 terrorists have been eliminated by the Security forces in the J&K UT so far, while 204 were apprehended as of September 26 this year, official sources reported. The statistics reveal a breakdown of 38 foreign terrorists and nine local militants among the 47 eliminated between January 1 and January 26, 2023.

In 2022, 187 terrorists were neutralised, comprising 57 foreign and 130 local insurgents. The data further, as an ANI states, discloses that from January 1 to September 26 this year (2023), 204 terrorists were apprehended. In the past month, four terrorists were terminated and 40 taken into custody, while eight met their end and 34 were apprehended. Presently, Jammu and Kashmir houses 111 active terrorists, with 71 being foreign and 40 local combatants, marking a significant decrease from the 137 active terrorists recorded last year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, on September 27, revealed that Pakistan and its agencies have been employing narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two years, targeting the younger generation and financing terrorist activities. Singh emphasised that cooperation from the public in the fight against terrorism has been overwhelming, expressing confidence in achieving a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. He reported the dismantling of numerous narco-terrorism modules, with approximately 20 cases under investigation, underscoring the involvement of terrorists and their handlers. Singh also pledged to take action against 119 proclaimed offenders currently in Pakistan, stating, "They (the terrorists) are not wanted by the police only but by the people also for their betrayal."

He cautioned against conspiracies to revive terror activities and called for collective efforts to thwart such intentions. Singh commended the community's unity and support, emphasising their role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He reiterated the police's commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging officers to collaborate closely with the public for lasting peace and stability in the area. Despite Pakistan's attempts to disrupt peace, Singh expressed determination to thwart their malevolent designs and maintain the region's hard-won stability. "The cooperation and support of the people on the anti-terror front have been overwhelming… We have been moving forward successfully and are very close to realising the terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," Singh added.



(With inputs from agencies)