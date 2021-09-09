35 more evacuees from Afghanistan discharged from ITBP COVID-19 centre

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Thirty-five people, including 11 Nepal nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban captured Kabul last month were discharged from an ITBP facility here on Thursday after 14 days in quarantine. With this, 113 people brought from Afghanistan to the Indian Tibetan Border Police facility for the mandated institutional quarantine have been discharged, said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey. The quarantine to check the spread of Covid is mandated by the government for those who arrive in the country from abroad.

"The group that was discharged includes 24 Indians and 11 citizens from Nepal,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, a batch of 78 people, including 53 Afghan nationals, were similarly allowed to leave after serving their quarantine period and undergoing a final RT-PCR test on September 7.

The latest batch to leave the ITBP centre located in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area were handed over medical certificates and a red rose by the medical team of the border guarding force.

They were brought to the centre from Delhi’s IGI airport on August 26 following their airlift from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

The ITBP quarantine centre was operationalised last year soon after the outbreak of COVID-19. It has lodged over 1,200 people, including foreigners from at least eight countries, till now.

The ITBP is a border guarding force under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country. It also has a medical setup within its establishment. PTI NES MIN MIN

