ICMR Approves 35 Private Laboratories Across The Country To Conduct COVID-19 Tests

In a significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given a green signal to 35 private laboratories across the country to conduct COVID-19 tests amid the looming threat of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The ICMR on Thursday, March 26, has put a list of all the private laboratories that have been given consent to conduct the COVID-19 testing. These private laboratories are located in nine states across the country.

The national capital has 6 of the approved private laboratories, while Gujarat has 4, Haryana has 3 laboratories whereas Karnataka has 2, Maharashtra has the maximum number of laboratories that is 9, Orissa has only 1, while Tamil Nadu has 4, Telangana (5) and West Bengal (1).

However, these private labs would charge customers for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The apex medical research body has issued necessary guidelines for the private laboratories while capping the test rates. The maximum cost for testing samples is capped at Rs 4,500 (Rs 1,500 for screening test for likely cases and additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test).

Coronavirus crisis in India

India has witnessed a massive rise in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 694 with 16 deaths as on Thursday, March 26, while 44 cases have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Keeping in mind the looming threat of the deadly virus, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. All services have been shut down while certain essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies will remain intact during the lockdown.

However, India has reported 88 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on day two of the nationwide curfew.

(Image source - PTI)