The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID19: Amit Shah Announces Rs 500 For 20 Cr Women, Free Gas For 3 Months Under Package

General News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi government had decided to give Rs 500 to 20 crore women account holders under the Jan Dhan Yojana.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

While talking about the 1.7 lakh crore relief package designed for COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi government had decided to give Rs 500 to 20 crore women account holders under the Jan Dhan Yojana. Amit Shah also spoke about other relief schemes solely designed for women which includes providing free gas to women beneficiaries under the Ujwala Yojana for three months which would, in turn, benefit 8.3 crore families. The relief measures are being announced by the Modi government in the wake of the 21-day lockdown period due to the Coronavirus pandemic.  

Read: MASSIVE: FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package; Details Here

"The Modi government has decided to give ₹ 500 to 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders for three months and free gas for 3 months to 8.3 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme. Due to this, the Modi government has also taken the burden of providing food to poor people and providing relief to them," tweeted Amit Shah. 

Read: PM Modi To Take Part In G20's Coronavirus Meeting; Here's The List Of Countries Involved

FM announces relief measures 

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while holding a press conference announced a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore with an exhaustive list of benefits for the poor and women. "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours, women," said Sitharaman. 

Read: IMPORTANT: Here's The DBT Cash-transfer Portion Of Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Covid Package

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES