COVID19: Amit Shah Announces Rs 500 For 20 Cr Women, Free Gas For 3 Months Under Package

While talking about the 1.7 lakh crore relief package designed for COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi government had decided to give Rs 500 to 20 crore women account holders under the Jan Dhan Yojana. Amit Shah also spoke about other relief schemes solely designed for women which includes providing free gas to women beneficiaries under the Ujwala Yojana for three months which would, in turn, benefit 8.3 crore families. The relief measures are being announced by the Modi government in the wake of the 21-day lockdown period due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read: MASSIVE: FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package; Details Here

"The Modi government has decided to give ₹ 500 to 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders for three months and free gas for 3 months to 8.3 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme. Due to this, the Modi government has also taken the burden of providing food to poor people and providing relief to them," tweeted Amit Shah. मोदी सरकार ने 20 करोड़ महिला जनधन खाताधारकों को तीन महीने तक हर महीने ₹500 देने और उज्जवला योजना की 8.3 करोड़ लाभार्थियों को 3 महीने तक मुफ्त गैस देने का निर्णय लिया है।



इससे देश के गरीबों का अन्न के साथ भोजन बनाने का बोझ भी मोदी सरकार ने उठाकर उन्हें राहत देने का काम किया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 26, 2020

Read: PM Modi To Take Part In G20's Coronavirus Meeting; Here's The List Of Countries Involved

FM announces relief measures

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while holding a press conference announced a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore with an exhaustive list of benefits for the poor and women. "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours, women," said Sitharaman.

Ujjawala scheme near 8.3 crore BPL families covered in this, so that no running short of cooking medium, for 3 months free cylinders, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/kVDNEXHiM9 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Read: IMPORTANT: Here's The DBT Cash-transfer Portion Of Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Covid Package