38,079 New COVID Cases Recorded In Last 24 Hours; Active Cases Drop Below 4.5 Lakh

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India had 38,079 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll reached 4,13,091 after 560 individuals died from the deadly illness in the previous 24 hours.

The number of active cases in India is presently 4,24,025. The number of current cases is 1.36% of the total. The percentage of recovery has risen to 97.31%. So far, 44,20,21,954 samples have been examined for COVID, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Yesterday, 19,98,715 samples were tested out of this total. So far, 39,96,95,879 doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been given out around the country, with 42,12,557 doses given out in the last 24 hours.

The next 100-125 days are essential in the fight against COVID-19, according to NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul, who also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline to halt the pandemic's third wave, which he believes is achievable. He told a press conference that the globe is going towards the third wave of COVID and that even the prime minister has addressed it as a warning that nothing should be taken for granted.

Paul said, "Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning.... The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible." According to him, the weekly number of Coronavirus cases in Spain has increased by 64%, while the number in the Netherlands has increased by 300%.

