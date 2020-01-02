Aadhar Card Linking With Your Mobile Number Has Now Become Easy; Here's How

The advent of Aadhar card has made it necessary for people to link their Aadhar card number to their mobile number and PAN card. Here's how to link your Aadhar and mobile number.

The first way of doing this is by visiting a mobile operator’s store and opting for a new connection. After providing a copy of Aadhar and address proof, the biometric scanner of the operator shall be used to validate the fingerprint.

The copy of Aadhar that needs to be given can be done through the option of download Aadhar from Aadhar website. This way, the mobile number can be linked to Aadhar after verification is complete, and the new SIM is activated in approximately 1 hour.

Useful Tips / Methods to Link Aadhar and Your Mobile Number?

1. Another process of linking Aadhar with a mobile number can be done by using the OTP based service. This can be done by visiting the telecom operator’s website and entering the mobile number that needs to be linked with the Aadhar.

One OTP or one-time password is sent to the registered mobile number. After entering this OTP in the proper place in the website, the option for adding the 12 digit Aadhar number to be added is shown. Once the Aadhar number is added, another OTP is sent to the new number to be added. The website shows certain terms and conditions which need to be accepted and post that the OTP can be entered to complete the linking process.

2. There are also a couple of offline processes by which a mobile number can be linked with Aadhar. One of these is through SMS verification, and the other is through IVR verification.

The SMS-based process is similar to the first process mentioned earlier; however, this time, it is for an already active connection. The subscriber must provide a self-attested copy of the Aadhar along with the mobile number that needs to be linked. The store executive would then use the re-verification application to generate the OTP, which will be sent to the registered mobile number. Once the OTP is entered, the biometric verification of fingerprint will be done. In 24 hours, the subscriber will receive an SMS in the newly registered number to which the subscriber must reply with a "Y" post which the linking process is completed.

3. The last process is to link a mobile number to Aadhar using IVR, where the subscriber needs to dial the toll-free number 14546 and follow instructions to enter the 12-digit Aadhar number. Then ‘1’ needs to be pressed to confirm the Aadhar number. Then the registered number is to be entered to receive OTP. Upon providing the consent to the operator to access the UIDAI database for DOB, name, and photo, the OTP needs to be entered. Finally, ‘1’ needs to be pressed to complete the linking process.

Source: https://www.bankbazaar.com/Aadhar-card/how-to-link-Aadhar-number-with-mobile-number.html

