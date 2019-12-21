NCP's Nawab Malik: Anti-CAA, NRC Agitation Turning Violent In BJP-ruled States

National Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said that protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are turning violent because the police in BJP ruling states are not able to "tackle it". The NCP has strongly opposed the bill in Parliament as well as on the streets.

"Protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens are going on in the country. This is the truth that in the BJP ruled states or where it has control over the Home Department, like Delhi, violence is there, and the police are not able to tackle it," the Mumbai NCP chief said.

READ | India Objects To Malaysian Prime Minister's Remarks On CAA

General Dyer equivalence

On Wednesday, Nawab Malik, supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Jallianwala Baug remark, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Malik said the Central government is behaving exactly like General Dyer and firing on the protesting citizens of the country. Malik also claimed that the government has gone a step ahead of the Britishers in targeting the public.

READ | Daryaganj Violence: Police Relase 16 Minors Detained During CAA Protests

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The way General Dyer fired at the people in Jallianwala Bagh, Amit Shah is firing at citizens of the country in the same way. Amit Shah is no less than Dyer. What Uddhav Ji said ("What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh") is correct. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that the country does not run with bullets. Be it Jamia or Assam the government has always used guns and bullets for such protest. The way the bullets and violence done by the government in many states show that this government has gone a step ahead of Britishers and Amit Shah has transcended General Dyer."

READ | Raj Thackeray Questions Rationale Of CAA, Accuses BJP Of Deflecting Attention From Economy

MNS chief targets CAA

Breaking his silence on CAA, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday stated that it was a ploy to distract the attention from the economic crisis in the country. Maintaining that there was a lot of confusion regarding the law, he claimed that the government had deemed Aadhaar as an inadmissible document to prove citizenship. Moreover, he questioned the need to give citizenship to more people from abroad at a time when India was facing a lot of challenges due to population explosion.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Anti-CAA Stir: Death Toll In UP Violence Rises To 11