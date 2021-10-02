4 Of Family Hacked To Death In Jharkhand After Feast

Four members of a family were hacked to death with axe in Jharkhand's Singhbhum district, police said.

The bodies of Onamu Khandait, his wife Mani, brother Gobru and minor son were found by villagers on Saturday morning at a paddy field near their house in Kendaposi village in the Hatgamariah police station area, they said.

They were hacked to death with an axe, following a feast with a couple of families, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda.

Those who were present at the feast were being interrogated, he said.

Dispute over land was suspected to be the cause of the killings but the matter is being probed from all angles, he added.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

