40 Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees Traced In Haryana; 4 Test Positive, Rest Quarantined

As the Police all over the country are trying to trace the attendees of Nizamuddin Markaz, 40 more persons have been traced in the state of Haryana and have been quarantined. Among the 40, 4 have been tested positive and have been admitted to hospital in Ambala.

Among those who attended the Markaz event, Telangana reported 15 new COVID-19 positive cases and six people from the state died. 4 cases from Andhra Pradesh were reported. Thirty-four from Noida have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure, several people in Jaunpur, Maharashtra's Pune have also been quarantined. Moreover, 7 from Shillong Markkaz who attended are missing.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Case against Maulana Saad

Meanwhile, a case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

