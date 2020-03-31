COVID-19: MHA Reveals '2137 Markaz Attendees Quarantined Across India'; 1746 In Nizamuddin

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Tuesday, informed that 1746 individuals were staying in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21 - 216 foreigners, 1530 Indians. Moreover, 824 foreigners who had spread out across the nation for various Tabligh Jamaat activities are currently being screened and quarantined, according to MHA. Apart from these individuals, MHA stated that 2137 persons have been identified in different states and have been quarantined, adding that the process of identifying is ongoing.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 300 hospitalised over Nizamuddin event; total cases at 1251

MHA: 2137 attendees quarantined

Kejriwal lashes out at 'irresponsible' Markaz organisers: '441 symptomatic, 1107 isolated'

Kejriwal briefs on Nizamuddin issue

In his daily press briefing, Delhi CM Kejriwal revealed that 1538 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz- 441 of which have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive, the others' results are awaited. The Delhi government has asked the LG to lodge an FIR in this matter and warned that if any officer is found negligent, he won't be spared.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

According to sources, Karnataka has traced 62 attendees – quarantined 34, Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees – 16 have tested positive, Assam had 100 attendees – most of them still in Delhi, Telangana has confirmed 1300 attendees with 6 deaths – all attendees, contact tracing ongoing. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of which were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees, Jammu & Kashmir has identified 6 attendees. Currently, India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 1251 with 32 deaths.