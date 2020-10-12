5 States With Most COVID Cases Showing Improvement; Less Than 1000 Deaths/day For 8 Days

India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark even as less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, with increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases.

'This shows gradual improvement in their performance'

The five top states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with the maximum caseload (61%) of the active cases are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries, the ministry said. With a total 89,154 people having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 60,77,976 pushing the recovery rate 86.17%, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The five top States in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate and recovery rate.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 12, 2020

The ministry said that 80% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 26,000 new cases of recovered patients.

According to the ministry, there are 867,496 active cases in India, which have been on the decrease and are less than 800,000 for the last three days.

COVID-19 cases in India cross 70-lakh mark

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

India's Coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The COVID-19 case-fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.54%.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested up to October 10 with 10,78,544 samples being tested on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)