Twitter Flags Trump's 'immune' From COVID-19 Tweet Citing Content Guideline Violation

In a swift move, Twitter flagged US President Donald Trump’s tweet on October 11 (local time) claiming it violated the microblogging site's rules about spreading “misleading and potentially harmful” information about COVID-19.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump claimed to be "immune" from COVID-19 which violates the site's content policy. The tweet, although with a warning, still remains accessible to those who want to read it.

Trump's controversial tweet

Taking to Twitter, Trump claimed that he not only defeated the “crazy horrible China virus” but was also “immune” to it now. This came after his interview with Fox News, wherein Trump first made the immunity claim saying that he was “feeling good” and was ready to get out of the “basement.” The US President was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 2, following which he underwent a three-day treatment at Walter Reed Military Hospital.

“The president is in very good shape to fight battles. I beat this crazy horrible China virus... I passed the highest test, the highest standards and I‘m in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good,“ ANI quoted Trump's remarks to Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Trump hosted his first public event at the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis, for which he has been highly slammed. Addressing a large crowd, the US President said that he was “feeling great”. Trump had tested positive for the infection on October 2, however, the White House has not provided any official update on his COVID-19 negative status.

