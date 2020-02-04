Five Suspects At Manesar Isolation Facility Test Negative For Coronavirus

Five isolated individuals at the quarantine camp in Haryana's Manesar tested negative for the Coronavirus on Tuesday. These individuals were shifted to the facility after showing symptoms associated with the outbreak. The team of army doctors and officers in the camp interacted with the patients on a regular basis and attempted to know their problems to keep them motivated.

Army’s statement on the negatively tested individuals

The Indian Army personnel managing the Manesar isolation facility said, "The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Manesar, Haryana, as they were showing symptoms of cough and cold have been tested negative for Coronavirus.”

The quarantine camp at Manesar

As per news agency ANI, the residents at the Manesar camp are provided with TV facilities, carrom and cards for indoor recreation and many of them also play volleyball. A laundry facility is also set up in the camp with the complete set changed every second day. Reportedly, the linen is dipped in hypochlorite and then washed with hot water and dried in the Sun.

The rooms are sprayed with a strong high-level disinfectant, on-site generation of hypochlorous acid. Additionally, the toilets at the facility are cleaned and disinfected thrice a day with WHO-approved high-level disinfectants.

Treated as per the international guidelines, a mobile toilet effluent is used in the camp to avoid the infection from going outside. A 2% hypochlorite solution is being used with a contact period of 15-30 min in a 1:1 ratio.

Kerala MPs Demand Govt Statement On Coronavirus In LS

On Tuesday, February 4, a group of Lok Sabha members from Kerala raised the issue of cases of coronavirus in the southern state in the house. They demanded a comprehensive statement from the government on the issue. TN Prathapan of the Congress raised the issue during the Zero Hour, demanding financial support from the Centre for Kerala and immediate dispatch of a disaster management team to take stock of the situation.

(With Agency Inputs)

