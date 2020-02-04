Chinese Woman Gets Hitched To MP Man Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese woman and an Indian man's wedding in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh became the talk of the town as the health department officials were on their toes since the bride and her family arrived from China. According to reports, Zhihao Wang from Beijing married Satyarth Mishra on February 2 and the Mandsaur district hospital's civil surgeon reportedly said that a team of five to six doctors and paramedical staff have been medically examining ever since Zhihao's family arrived in the town.

As the death toll from the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak rose to 425 in China and three confirmed cases reported in Kerala, DR AK Mishra reportedly said that the team will continue to examine Zhihao's family members, however, he also noted that they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, but the moment the doctors see any symptoms, they will be admitted to the hospital. He further also added that the family has been cooperative and even appreciated the regular check-ups.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Zhihao said that she met Satyarth while they were studying in Canada five years back and their courtship lasted a few years before they decided to get married. Zhihao's parents and two other relatives from China attended the wedding. She also said that there is no spread of the virus in her city, therefore, it won't be a problem in returning home.

Global Health Emergency

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

The health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

