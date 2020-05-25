Rail Ministry Hits A Milestone; 500 Shramik Trains Originated From Mumbai Central Division

The Ministry of Railway on Monday said that it has touched a milestone on Sunday by originating 500 Shramik trains from the Mumbai Central Division. It said that 30 trains have been originated consistently at Surat station per day. On Sunday, the Ministry of Railways had stated that almost 60 per cent of Shramik special trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People from UP and Bihar constitute 80 per cent of the passengers.

"On Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway, we touched a milestone yesterday of originating 500 Shramik trains, since 1 May, with a total of 508 trains. At Surat station, we've consistently originated 30 trains per day," Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Indian Railways has successfully operated over 3,000 Shramik special trains to ferry migrant labourers stranded in several parts of the nation to their home states. "I am very happy to say that the railways has successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik special trains and transported migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home states," Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

45 lakh migrants ferried since March 25

As India's COVID-19 cases rise beyond 1.25 lakh, Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, on Saturday, revealed that 45 lakh people had travelled via trains since March 25 when PM Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown. He added that in the coming 10 days, Railways has scheduled 2600 trains via which 36 lakh people will travel.

The Shramik Specials had been operated after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed interstate movement of migrants, pilgrims, vacationers, college students and different individuals stranded in different states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 85 per cent of the travel expense is borne by the Centre while 15 per cent is shelled by the states as rent. States had reimbursed the expenses of travelling of people in some instances.

The Centre has issued a new order empowering the Ministry of Railways and Home Ministry to decide on the movement of Shramik trains. According to the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the consent of receiving states is no longer necessary. This move was reportedly necessitated after several states blamed each other for not accepting Shramik train requests.

