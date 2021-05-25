'5,424 Black Fungus Cases Reported In 18 States And UTs': Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday had chaired a key COVID-19 meeting with the Group of Ministers. During his interaction with the minister, the health minister spoke briefly about the ongoing issue of Mucormycosis or black fungus. Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that several states in India are currently witnessing cases of black fungus. However, he also assured that the Centre has taken action regarding the infection with relevant advice from the experts.

Black fungus cases in India

The Health Minister informed that India has reported 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis from 18 states and union territories. In addition, he also revealed that among these 4,556 patients have a history of COVID19 infection. Moreover, 55 per cent of the patients also had diabetes. Giving out the numbers of the cases from states, the Health Minister informed that Gujarat had 2,156, Maharashtra - 1,188, Uttar Pradesh - 663, Madhya Pradesh - 590, Haryana - 339, and Andhra Pradesh - 248.

“We have been warning, issuing advisories and, through our experts, it has been communicated that indiscriminate use of steroids must be avoided and diabetes must be treated thoroughly and meticulously as best as possible,” he had added.

Speaking on the availability of Amphotericin B, the drug most effective against Mucormycosis, Harsh Vardhan informed that the Centre has already imported 9 lakh vials of the drug. In addition, he also revealed that 50,000 have been received by the country. Moreover, he also added that the Centre expects more vials to be available in a week through the import mechanism.

"Already 9 lakh vials of this drug have been ordered. Among these 50,000 have been received by the country and in another 7 days from now, we expect that around 3 lakh vials would be available through this import mechanism," Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose.