55-yr Old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Completes 65 Push-ups In One Go In -30°C In Ladakh

In the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team scaled in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is -30 degrees celsius these days. The team led by the 55-year-old mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal also completed 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh. Additionally, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system.

Watch 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal's push-ups here:

#WATCH | 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.



(Source: ITBP)

The team of 6 mountaineers of the ITBP led by the mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak located in Ladakh.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team scaled Mount Karzok Kangri in Ladakh on 20th Feb in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is -40 degrees celsius these days. This was the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri.

ITBP jawans patrol snow-bound areas in Uttarakhand

The section of the Indian Army was recently seen patrolling in a snowbound area Uttarakhand at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperature. The video was posted on Thursday, February 17, by the social media handle ITPB captioned with a couplet of Hindi poetry from Jaishankar Prasad. The caption of the video read, "हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती, स्वयं प्रभा समुज्ज्वला स्वतंत्रता पुकारती | When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going. #Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas शौर्य,दृढ़ता,कर्मनिष्ठा (bravery, perseverance, integrity)"

In the video, the Central armed force was clearly seen struggling to walk with their weapons on their back in the snow which is as high as their knee. But they continued to struggle and move forward with determination with the help of a walking stick at an altitude of 15,000 feet.

Heroic acts of ITBP Jawans

Last week, Sunday, February 13, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police had posted another video where the jawans were seen demonstrating firm confidence and willpower and doing the drill with their weapons in a knee-deep and snow-clad region at a temperature of spine chilling -25 degrees. Not caring about the temperature the dozens of jawans were aligned in four rows and continued their drill in Uttrakhand. The video was captioned, "Prasikshan hi shreshth hai! Har paristhiti me prasikhshan ka pran. (Training is the best! Commitment to training under all circumstances.) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extreme snow and cold conditions in Uttrakhand at a minus 25-degree temperature around."