'6-5=1': Abhishek Singhvi Computes Numerology-based Argument Over CAA, Attacks BJP 

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took a jibe at the BJP on Twitter about how those who "spread hate" should learn that all religions were equal. Criticising the government's citizenship law, Singhvi posted a tweet with a numerology-based argument to prove that all religions and beliefs are the same, hence no law cannot discriminate citizens on the basis of religion.

This is what he said:

नफरत फ़ैलाने वालों जरा इसे भी देख लो

Mandir = 6 letters

Masjid. = 6 letters

Church. = 6 letters

&

Geeta = 5 letters

Quran = 5 letters

Bible = 5 letters

सब बराबर हैं

6-5 = 1 -- ईश्वर एक है

सबका मालिक एक | (साभार) #BJP #CAA_NRC — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 3, 2020

Attacking the BJP over CAA & NRC, Abhishek Singhvi's wrote, "Those who spread hate, take a look here: the words "Mandir" (temple), Masjid (mosque), and Church, all have six letters. Likewise, the words Geeta, Quran, and Bible (religious Holy books) consist of five letters. All are equal. 6-5 = 1, God is One. The master of all is one. (Sincerely) #BJP #CAA_NRC"

BJP begins mega CAA outreach

Singhvi's tweet comes a day after the Prime Minister took the battle to the Congress over the CAA. While speaking at a rally in Karnataka's Tumakuru, PM Modi asked why the Congress and its friends weren't keen on sloganeering similarly against the discrimination perpetrated by Pakistan on its minorities. He accused the Congress of directing the same hatred it had towards to him towards the Parliament which had passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Following this, the Congress attempted to strike back, telling the Prime Minister that if he really wanted to strike back at Pakistan he should stop 'this game of Biryani and Mangoes'.

मोदीजी ये आंदोलन संसद नहीं, आपके विभाजनकारी कारनामों के खिलाफ हो रहा है। हम आपको देश नहीं तोड़ने देंगे। रही बात पाकिस्तान की, तो इसी हिंदुस्तान ने 1948, 65, 71, कारगिल में जो घाव उसे दिए हैं, वो अब तक नहीं उबर पाया। पाकिस्तान को जवाब ही देना है तो बिरयानी और आम का खेल बंद कीजिए। https://t.co/ZdaTDawNW8 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 2, 2020

Singhvi called for peace in UP

Amid the heights of the anti-CAA strife in UP, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi had demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government ensure peace in the state. Another Congress leader, Priyanka Vadra is currently engaged in a heated back-and-forth with the UP CM over 'Saffron', with the discourse getting increasingly communalised, even as both Yogi and BSP chief Mayawati have attacked Vadra for her silence over the 104 infant deaths in a hospital in Kota.

