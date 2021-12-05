6 active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Dec 5 (PTI) Six COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Sunday.

The coronavirus tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 7,688 as no new case was reported, it said.

Two more patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,553. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 6.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 2.97 lakh people, of whom 2.63 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

