6 Haryana Cities Take Action On Unverified News Peddling Via WhatsApp, Insta, FB & Others

The administration in Haryana's Karnal has taken action on social media platforms being used for spreading news amid Covid by unverified users. Restrictions have been issued on the use of WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube in this regard, across six cities of Haryana to curb the spread of misinformation on Coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy commissioners have banned unverified news platforms on WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and others in wake of misleading information amid the ongoing pandemic. Social media news has been restricted in Karnal, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Narnaul and Bhiwani. The District Magistrate of Haryana has released in an official order in this regard

Karnal DM's order

Coronavirus cases in Haryana

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 297, while 648 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 20,582, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the seven deaths reported on Saturday, three were from Faridabad, one from Gurgaon, two from Sonipat and one from Nuh district, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

There have been 104 fatalities due to the virus in Gurgaon, while 101 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Faridabad so far, it said.

