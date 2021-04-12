62 Private Mumbai Hospitals To Resume Covid-19 Inoculation From April 12 Amid Shortage Row

After a massive shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai which led slowed down the inoculation, the vaccination drive has resumed at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the city from Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal informed on Sunday. The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on Saturday and Sunday due to the shortage of vaccine jabs.

In a statement, the BMC said, "The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on Monday at 11 am with the COVID task force in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also be present at the meeting. The Maha CM already held a 2-hour-long meeting with the same task force along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday, mulling over imposing a statewide lockdown. Sources state that while Thackeray has proposed an 8-day lockdown, three task force members have suggested 14 days. Currently, the state govt has imposed a weekend lockdown and stricter curbs during the week. CM Thackeray's meeting with the state cabinet has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 63,294 new COVID cases and 349 new deaths, clocking a fatality rate of 1.7%. With 34,008 new recoveries, the state's cured tally rose to 27,82,161 - taking the recovery rate to 81.65%. Out of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples 34,07,245 have been tested positive (15.41%) for COVID-19 till date. Currently, 31,75,585 people are in-home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra also administered 1,01,91,078 vaccine doses to date, with 2,22,507 doses administered in 24 hours.

Image: PTI/Representative Image