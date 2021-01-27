65-yr-old Woman Finally Returns To India After Being Locked Up For 18 Yrs In Pakistan Jail

65-year-old Hasina Begum who had gone to Pakistan 18 years ago to meet her husband's relatives, but landed up in a Pakistan jail after she lost her passport, returned to India on Tuesday after Aurangabad police filed a report on the matter. Upon her return to India, Hasina Begum was received by her relatives and Aurangabad Police officials. Speaking about her experience, the 65-year-old woman said that she went through a lot of "hardships".

65-yr-old woman returns from Pakistan

While stating that she is now feeling a sense f peace after returning to her country, Hasina Begum said, "I am feeling as if I am in heaven. I was imprisoned forcefully in Pakistan."

Begum said, "I want to thank Aurangabad Police for filing a report in the matter." One of her relatives Khwaja Jainuddin Chishti also expressed gratitude to the police for the help provided by them to get her back to the home country.

The 65-year-old woman had lost her passport in Lahore after arriving there 18 years ago. She was then locked up in a jail in Pakistan for the last 18 years. According to the information received from police, Begum who is a resident of Rashidpura area under the City Chowk Police limits in Aurangabad is married to Dilshad Ahmed who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Giving out details of her experience in Pakistan, the woman informed that she had many times urged the Pakistan court that she is innocent after which the court sought information in the matter. It was then that the Aurangabad Police sent information to Pakistan that Begum has a home registered in her name under the City Chowk Police Station in Aurangabad. Pakistan after verifying the information released Begum last week and handed her over to Indian authorities.

(With ANI inputs)