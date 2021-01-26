Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Preview

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the 1st Test match of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan 2021. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST (10:00 am local time) from the National Stadium, Karachi on January 26, 2021. Here are the Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live in India, the pitch report for the contest and Karachi weather forecast.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test preview

Pakistan will host South Africa in what they hope will be a revolutionary series for their country. The team will hope for a revival of their poor fortunes against South Africa, against whom Pakistan have only managed to win 4 Tests out of 26 in their history. However, this is not all. On the shoulders of this historic series also rests the possibility of the return of international cricket into the country.

The Pakistan cricket team had to abandon their home ground in favour of the UAE after the 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team. With a massive home series against England in the offing, Pakistan will want this tour to go as well as possible, politically and in terms of quality of the sport. This will be South Africa’s first visit to the country since 2007 and will involve two Tests and three ODIs. Both teams are technically too far to make it to the World Test championship finals. The hosts will be coming into the series off of a 0-2 Test series loss to New Zealand while the Proteas will be coming off of victories against Sri Lanka at home.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live in India: Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details

After many many years, fans can watch a Pakistan home game live on Indian television, with Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD set to telecast the game live. The game can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Pakistan vs South Africa live scores can be found on the social media handles of the PCB and CSA as well as the boards’ websites.

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain in Karachi on Tuesday. The weather will be dry, with a temperature of 18°C and no cloud cover. The conditions could favour spin bowling towards the second half. The team winning the toss can be expected to bat first with runs on offer in the first half. However, the trend at the stadium favours chasing teams.

