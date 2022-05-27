In a heartwrenching development, seven Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and grievous injuries to 19 others too. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Indian Air Force to shift more serious ones to Western Command, informed Army sources.

'Driver Lost Control Of Bus'

As per the latest updates, a group of 26 soldiers were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge approximately around 80-90 feet down the road. Leh police, Army and locals are currently working on the rescue operations. In this connection, FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Indian army sources further informed that all the 19 soldiers injured in the Turtuk accident have been airlifted to the Chandimandir Command Hospital, which is in Panchkula. Efforts are currently underway to provide the best medical care to the injured.

This is a developing story, More updates are awaited.