7 Narco Terror Modules Busted In Jammu; Weapons, Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crore Recovered

Security forces have busted seven major narco-terror modules in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region in last three weeks. Forces have recovered 44 kilos of heroin with worth of more than Rs 200 crore in the international market along with weapons, Pakistan-made medicine, food and drug money from these modules. The most recent bust was made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army in Sheedra area of Surankot in Poonch district. Forces have recovered four rocket launchers along with other ammunition that were dumped in a cavity near a water body by terrorists some time ago.

Army recovers weapon and ammunition

On June 15, Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, recovered an AK-74 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, wire cutters along with Pakistan-made medicines and food.

Narco-terror modules busted

On June 12, security forces recovered two packets of heroin weighing around two kilos from Bagyaldara area of Poonch during search of a houses in forward area along the Line of Control.

On June 11, Police busted twin narco terror modules in Poonch and have recovered cash more than Rs 13 lakh from two locations. In the first operation, one person was arrested along with Rs 7 lakh from Alapeer area by Poonch Police, while three people were arrested along with Rs 6 lakh from Bagyal Dara area of Poonch by Rajouri Police.

In another operation on June 1, Jammu Kashmir Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) have busted a narcotics module and recovered 22 kilos of heroin worth more than Rs 110 crore in international market; two Punjab-based smugglers were arrested from the spot while two Poonch-based smugglers were arrested later from Rajasthan.

Busting narco-terror links

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh told Republic the police has arrested two Punjab-based peddlers and recovered around 22 kilos of heroine in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. “ (The) duo have been identified as Onkar Singh son of Karam Singh resident of village Talmandi Barth, District Gurdaspur Punjab and Shamsher Singh son of Nirmal Singh resident of Village Barthmal Tehsil Gurdaspur Punjab. This a major success for police on anti narcotics front and narco-terror aspect of this recovery is also being probed," he added.

On May 31, the Indian Army, along with Jammu Kashmir Police foiled major infiltration attempt by arresting three terrorists and recovered 10 kilos of pressure cooker IED, an AK56 rifle, two pistols and six grenades along with 20 kilos of heroin worth more than Rs 100 crore. Defence PRO Devender Anand said, ”Three-four terrorists were intercepted on (the) Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of 30/ 31 May 2023, Three terrorists with some weapons, war like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. Search operations are in progress”.