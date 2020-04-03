7 Out Of 14 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Ladakh

In the time when the nation is witnessing a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus positive cases on a daily basis, the newly carved Union Territory of Ladakh comes with good news for the world. Seven out of total of 14 patients in the Ladakh have successfully recovered from the deadly disease.

"4 more positive patients cured in Ladakh (two continuous negative results), total cured = 7," Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary Health said.

In Ladakh, 49 samples were received today and all of them turned out to be negative. Among the 49 samples, 27 were from Leh and 22 from Kargil. While Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases with the number hitting 75 mark.

Principal Secretary Planning, Information, and Government Spokesperson, Rohit Kansal informed that with the addition of 5 new cases today, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 75 in J&K. Giving breakup of the figures at a press briefing, Kansal said out of 75 cases 70 are active cases (54 in Kashmir Division and 16 in Jammu division) and a total of 22,993 cases are under surveillance so far.

He said that out of 75 positive cases 3 (2 from Jammu Division and 1 from Kashmir Division) have recovered and there is every likelihood that one more case will recover very soon. Kansal revealed that Jammu and Kashmir have also been testing cases aggressively and so far 1218 tests have been conducted which is 6.5% of the total under surveillance.

The government spokesperson said that nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases have been identified of which 975 have been traced and tested. He reassured that all the identified contacts will be traced and tested for COVID 19. He said, "We plan to test every single one of the 2000 contacts that we have identified."

Kansal said that in all 34 hotspots/red zones have been identified in J&K of which 24 are in Kashmir Division and 10 in Jammu Division. These include 7 in Pulwama, 4 in Bandipora, 4 in Budgam, 5 in Srinagar, 2 in Shopian, 1 each in Ganderbal and Baramulla in Kashmir Division. 4 in Jammu district, 5 in Rajouri and 1 in Udhampur district of Jammu Division.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)