700 UK Travellers At Delhi Airport Sent To 10-days Quarantine As Per New Guidelines

Around 700 travellers who arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from the United Kingdom on October 4 were subjected to a 10-day obligatory quarantine after undergoing an RT-PCR test at the airport. Passengers were subjected to a 10-day obligatory quarantine as a result of the Indian government's new visa rule under 'reciprocal measures' for UK passengers. The new visa requirements went into effect at midnight on October 3.

A senior government official revealed that until October 4 afternoon, three aircraft from the United Kingdom arrived at Delhi airport, carrying roughly 700 people, including UK passengers. According to the COVID-19 protocol, all passengers must take a mandatory RT-PCR test, which is followed by a 10-day quarantine at home or at the destination address.

"The process is being carried out by a Delhi government team at the airport. They're finishing up the paperwork, such as acquiring the passenger's address for when they arrive in Delhi. Another team will examine the individual to see if they are following the quarantine rules," the official explained, ANI reported.

He went on to say that all measures had been made to ensure that travellers, particularly UK passengers, were not inconvenienced.

Kerala announces new quarantine guidelines for international travellers

Kerala will implement new mandatory quarantine measures for international travellers from October 4, based on Union Health Ministry standards. Travellers from the United Kingdom will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine at their home or destination address under the new standards. South African, Brazilian, and European passengers will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine upon arrival.

If the RT-PCR test results are negative, travellers from other countries will be required to undergo 14 days of self-monitoring. Passengers from UK, Botswana, New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, Mauritius, China, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be tested for viral mutations.

Latest travel guidelines & quarantine rules

Regardless of their vaccination status, all UK nationals flying into the country will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to departure under the new restrictions. They will also be subjected to a COVID-19 test upon arrival, as well as a 10-days quarantine period following their arrival.

India has already stopped issuing e-visas to citizens of the United Kingdom and Canada. To visit India, they must apply for a standard stamp visa. These measures were done after these countries imposed immigration restrictions on Indian nationals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI