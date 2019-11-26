Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminated To Mark The 70th Anniversary Of Indian Constitution

As India celebrates the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve for the occasion. The day is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. To mark a tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar the Constitution day was first celebrated in 2015. The announcement of the same was made by PM Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai.

In his address to the nation during the 56th edition of the program 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had described November 26 as a 'special day for the whole country' and further expressed hope that Constitution Day would reinforce the nation's obligation towards upholding constitutional ideals and values.

"I hope that the 'Constitution Day' reinforces our obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values thus contributing to nation-building. After all, this was the dream of the makers of our Constitution," Modi said.

Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are slated to address a joint session of the Parliament on November 26. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also organise a 10-day long program on the occasion.

READ: Here's what Sonia Gandhi said when asked about Maharashtra in Parliament House

READ: Sonia Gandhi leads Congress to protest over Maharashtra Govt formation in Parliament premises

Government launches Fundamental Duties Awareness Campaign on 70th Constitution Day

The Government of India is all set to launch a campaign on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. The campaign would be centred around spreading awareness among the youth about fundamental duties as stated in the constitution. During the Conference of Governors in New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that all Governors and Lieutenant Governors will play a major role in creating awareness among masses at the occasion of the Constitution Day.

READ: Bank unions to stage dharna before Parliament on Dec 10

READ: Thai court removes maverick leader from parliament over election law breach

(With Agency Inputs)