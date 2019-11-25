Sonia Gandhi Leads Congress Protest Over Maharashtra Govt Formation In Parliament Premises

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday led the party's protest in Parliament premises over Maharashtra government formation issue. The Congress members held banners which said - 'Stop Murder of Democracy'. Later when the House proceedings began, opposition leaders raised slogans of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (Stop the murder of Constitution) during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, leading the protests in the Lok Sabha, said, "Mr. Speaker, I came here to ask a question, but asking a question over here makes no sense since democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Democracy has been murdered, and hence there is no point of me asking a question." Former Congress President said. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed protests in the house. There was sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha as well over the Maharashtra issue.

Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court restrained opposition from arguing facts outside of his petition as they continue to attack BJP and Ajit Pawar. Both the houses have been adjourned - Lok Sabha till 12 PM and Rajya Sabha till 2 PM. Arguments from both sides were heard with Shiv Sena-NCP-INC alliance pushing for a floor test to be conducted immediately and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi requesting that the CM be given time to respond to the petition.

Maharashtra Political Development

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in Maharashtra had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Subsequently, a petition was filed by Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor to invite BJP to form the government.

(With Agency Inputs )