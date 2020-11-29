71st Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi To Address Nation A Day After Covid Vaccine Yatra

Update: Mann Ki Baat is #LIVE, watch it here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11 am on Sunday through his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. This episode by the Prime Minister will be the 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi urged everyone to tune into the latest episode of his radio show on Sunday, November 29. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow!"

70th Episode

In the previous edition, PM Modi said, "When we think of festivals or plan them, the first thing that comes to our mind is shopping. The festive spirit is quite visible in the local markets but this time when you step out to go shopping, remember your resolve to be 'Vocal For Local'. Remember to prioritise local products when you purchase good from the markets."

During 70th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged all to be 'Vocal For Local' when they step out for festive shopping and prioritise local products. The Prime Minister had also pointed out that the COVID-19-induced lockdown had helped everyone understand the importance of essential workers without whom our lives would have difficult. PM Modi had also requested citizens to treat them like family members and make them part of the festivities.

