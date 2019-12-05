A 7,500 Km Cycle Rally From Himachal Pradesh To Spread Awareness For 'Freedom Of Tibet'

Sandesh Mesharam is cycling for 7,500 kilometres in order to spread awareness of the campaign, "Freedom of Tibet'. He is cycling from Dharamshala and is hoping to conclude his trip in Mungod in Karnataka by March 10, 2020.

Mesharam's journey started on December 1. Whilst speaking to the media in Shimla, he said that his campaigning started soon after hearing a speech by Dalai Lama.

He said, "Tibet freedom struggle is in many ways connected to India. I will cover 7,500 kilometres through 12 Indians states and two Union Territories. My first cycle campaign was in December 2010, when I travelled through five states."

Free Tibet is a campaign to end to China's occupation of Tibet and for international recognition of Tibetans' right to freedom.

(with inputs from ANI)

