75th Independence Day: ITBP Women Troops Conduct Special Patrol At Uttarakhand Borders

In a remarkable display of patriotism towards the country, the women troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out a special patrol themed at the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.

The patrol which was carried out in the border areas of Uttarakhand was led by all women soldiers who walked all the way to the height of 17,000 feet and later hoisted the tricolour with pride.

भारत माता की जय!#हर_घर_तिरंगा

All women ITBP troops at Uttarakhand borders during a patrol at 17,000 Feet. The special patrol was themed at #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and #HarGharTiranga.#Himveer pic.twitter.com/xGsdzlxpgX — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 9, 2022

The video and pictures of the same were also shared on the official Twitter handle of the ITBP showing the proud troops walking during the patrol and holding the national flag. Notably, the gesture also marks promoting the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. ITBP as a whole has been carrying out several programs on a large scale for the past few days in a bid to encourage citizens to participate in the movement.

It is pertinent to note that ITBP had women personnel on Border Out Posts since 2016 and so far the force has close to 2,500 women in its ranks.

Centre's large-scale plans ahead of Independence Day

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Culture to mark the celebration of India's 75th Independence Day. While the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, large-scale preparations are being to involve more and more people in the movement. National flags are also being made in huge quantity keeping in view the demand among people.

As a part of the movement, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

While 100 crore people are expected to participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India, it will also greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called upon the people to participate in the campaign.

Image: Twitter/@ITBP