75th Independence Day: Traditional Special Medal To Be Conferred On Armed Forces Personnel

Following the traditional practice of honouring the Indian armed forces personnel every 25 years with an Independence Day anniversary medal, the Indian Army, on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence from British rule, will honour the Indian Armed forces personnel with the 75th Independence Anniversary Medal instituted through Presidential Notification, said the Indian Army.

The Indian Army tweeted and said, “To commemorate historic occasion of 75 years of Independence, Government of India has instituted 75th Independence Anniversary Medal through Presidential Notification for all Armed Forces personnel borne on strength on 15 Aug 2022.”

The new medal anchored by a blue coloured ribbon with the colours of the Tricolour will have on it an Ashoka Lion inscribed on the front and the Ashoka Chakra on the back. It also has written on it - ‘75th Anniversary of Independence’ and ‘1947 - 2022’.

Medal to be awarded to all the serving armed forces personnel

The medal instituted under the 75th Independence anniversary special will be awarded to all the serving personnel in the Army, Navy, Airforce, CAPF and state police units.

50th Independence Medal: The medal had an image of the Red Fort embossed over it with ‘50th anniversary of Independence’ mentioned bordering the rim. India’s map featured on the other side of the medal, which was awarded to the Army, Navy and Air Force, other reserve forces, Railway Police Force, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation and Fire Services, Paramilitary Forces.

25th Independence Medal: On the front of the medal - the '25th Independence anniversary medal' was inscribed below the state emblem on the front. The back had the Ashoka Chakra with dates 1947 and 1972 embossed on the sides. It was accorded to the Army, Navy and Air Force, reserve forces, Territorial Army, Intelligence Bureau, Calcutta Special Police Force, Home Guard, Civil Defence Organisation, Fire Services, Jail staff, and Central Industrial Security Force among others.

Maiden Independence Medal in 1947: The first medal was given among others to Britons too. All the women and men as well as the Nepali Gurkhas serving the Indian armed forces were conferred with the medal including the Princes with the state in power, who had assimilated themselves into India.

IMAGE: @adgpi