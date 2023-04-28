Operation Kaveri: 8th Batch Of Indian Evacuees From Conflict-torn Sudan Recaches Jeddah

As part of Operation Kaveri, the eighth batch of 121 Indians who had been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan reached the airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan took to Twitter to announce that this batch too included members of the Indian Embassy staff's families.

"A daring rescue! 8th batch of 121 Indians arrived at Jeddah by IAF C 130 J from Wadi Seidna, Sudan. This evacuation was more complex as the location is in vicinity of Khartoum. Family members of our Embassy officials were also part of this group. Warm welcome. #OperationKaveri," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Muraleedharan described the operation as a complex and risky rescue and informed the group of evacuees were near Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces first broke out.

Arindam Bagchi, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, took to the microblogging site to announce that the 10th batch of 135 Indian evacuees has departed the conflict-torn Sudan.

#OperationKaveri progresses further.



10th batch of evacuees with 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, under "Operation Kaveri," Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received Indians who had been rescued from Port Sudan in Jeddah.

The IAF C-130J aircraft from Port Sudan that arrived in Jeddah had 135 people on board in total.

"Delighted to receive 7th batch of stranded Indians at Jeddah from Port Sudan, 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J aircraft," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

Informing of the evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals from Port Sudan, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday that the Indians left for Jeddah on a flight."7th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan. 135 passengers onboard the IAF C-130J flight leave for Jeddah under #OperationKaveri," Bagchi tweeted.

What is happening in Sudan?

Conflicts between the army and paramilitary forces erupted, resulting in bloodshed in Sudan. Despite the 72-hour ceasefire, there have been reports of violence.

Soldiers loyal to Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, indulged in clashes.

India has stationed military aircraft and warships in the strife-torn nation, committing to ensuring that no Indian is left behind in Sudan.

The Indian government and its embassy are working together as part of Operation Kaveri to secure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals who are stranded in affected parts of Sudan.