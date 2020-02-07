92 Pc Revenue Records In Jammu & Kashmir Digitised, Says Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal

Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal said that 92% of revenue records in the Union Territory (UT) have been digitised. Kotwal was speaking at a Public Grievance Camp in Srinagar on Thursday.

Digitization project edges closet to completion

"We now have a vital work of registration to carry out. For effective working of newly created registration offices, officers have been directed to go for the computerisation of the registration process and posting of staff for registration office," Kotwal said referring to making the Data Centre ready by March 31.

He also stated that 95% of the Cadastral Maps (Massavis) been scanned so far.

Kotwal said that around 6.6 crore revenue documents and 55,00 revenue maps needed to be scanned, digitised and updated. He added that Phase-II and Phase-III of Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) will be clubbed so as to speedily complete the target.

DILMRP was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for facilitating transparent access to land records and was initialized in three phases. Phase I of the programme covered Jammu and Srinagar.

Phase II covered Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Doda, Bandipora and Rajouri while the final phase covered Kathua, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba.

The Land Reforms (LR) Division was implementing two Centrally Sponsored Schemes viz.: Computerisation of Land Records (CLR) & Strengthening of Revenue Administration and Updating of Land Records (SRA&ULR).

The main aims of DILRMP are to usher in a system of updated land records , automated and automatic mutation , integration between textual and spatial records , inter-connectivity between revenue and registration, to replace the present deeds registration and presumptive title system with that of conclusive titling with title guarantee.

The DILRMP has 3 major components - (a) Computerization of land record (b) Survey/re-survey (c) Computerization of Registration. The District has been taken as the unit of implementation, where all programme activities are to converge.

(Photo: PTI)