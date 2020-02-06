Mehbooba Mufti Confirms 'received PSA Orders A While Ago', Slams 'autocratic Regime'

Responding to the Public Safety Act slapped against former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter, Iltija – who has been handling her Twitter account – informed that Mufti received the order a while ago. Expressing helplessness, she added that what else was to be expected from an 'autocratic' regime. The Jammu-Kashmir government slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end, as per sources.

Mehbooba Mufti on PSA charges

Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back.Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2020

Recently, an unverified photo of Omar Abdullah - smiling inspite of his unkempt, straggly and shaggy bearded appearance did the rounds, which disturbed most politicians. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration after initially being charged on August 5. Mufti and Omar had been detained under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code on August 5.

What is PSA?

As per the PSA provisions, the government could detain a person for up to two years, although, for 'first-time offenders' the length of the detention is limited to six months. However, in the case of "no improvement in the conduct of the detainee," the detention can be extended to its full course of two years. The PSA act was initially promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah, the father of Farooq Abdullah's tenure.

Omar & Mufti's detention

Omar Abdullah, who has not been seen in public for almost six months now, was detained along with other mainstream Kashmiri politicians - Sajid Lone, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah by the government following the revocation of Article 370 citing precautionary measure. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, the three politicians are yet to be freed with the National Conference repeatedly demanding the release of the Abdullahs who have still not been reportedly able to meet each other yet. Currently, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' comprising of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

