Last Updated:

99-year-old Army Veteran Hailed Online After Contribution To Fight Against COVID-19

99-year-old Army veteran was hailed online for his 'service to the nation' and 'soldierly spirit' after his contribution to fight against COVID-19.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Army veteran, Kesho Lal Verma

Image: Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd/Twitter


The battle against COVID-19 requires efforts from citizens across the nation. Apart from every person being expected to follow social distancing, wear masks, maintain hygienic conditions and get vaccinated, numerous  individuals and organisations have been helping many of those affected because of the pandemic.  To aid such an effort, a 99-year-old Indian Army veteran recently donated Rs 1 lakh.

Army veteran donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

A retired Armyman Lance Naik Kesho Lal Verma is winning praises online for his contribution at his age. The ex-serviceman recently walked in to the station commanders office in Jalandhar and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Brigadier HS Sohi. The ex-solider also came wearing his medals that he had been bestowed with before India even gained independence.

Many other veterans of Army hailed him and hailed his ‘solddierly spririt’, ‘dedication toward nation’.

Even Union Minister of State, Shripad Y Naik praised a soldier’s will to serve the nation and wrote that he was ‘delighted and inspired’ with the 'kind' gesture.

Born on November 22, 1922 Verma had enrolled into the Army in 1942, and served  the nation for 16 years, reports said. He served with the Army Services Corps, Royal Indian Army Service Corps and North-West Frontier Province , and was deployed with the British Army's South East Asia Command. He had also bee taken as a prisoner of war during the second World War.

READ | Haryana Dy CM speaks to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for Sputnik V vaccine production in state

After his retirement, he was employed with a Punjab Government-run roadways company.

The Indian Army has been making headlines for its  efforts to combat COVID-19 in various parts of the country. This includes setting up COVID-19 care care centres and hospitals in areas near LoC, and other places like Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir. Right from spreading awareness on COVID-19 norms in J&K to Indian Army engineers finding solution to convert liquid  oxygen to low-pressure O2 gas,  the defence forces have been helping out immensely.

READ | Karnataka govt unveils Rs.1250 cr COVID-19 relief package; Congress & JD(S) unimpressed

READ | MHA extends FCRA registration for NGOs till September to ease foreign aid for COVID work
READ | India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000
READ | US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief to India: White House
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND