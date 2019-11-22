SHOCKING! Long Drive In Tight Denim Lands Man In Hospital Emergency

A 30-year-old businessman ended up with swollen legs, blackouts, and an emergency visit to the hospital after a long drive. Saurabh Sharma suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs. According to doctors, Sharma's condition was caused by a non-stop eight-hour-long drive wearing tight-fitting denims.

'I started feeling the pain in my calves and knees'

“I was on my way to Rishikesh and wore tight denim. Since it was an automatic car, my left leg did not move at all. I started feeling the pain in my calves and knees but I ignored it. After two days, my leg was swollen and after reaching office, I suffered a blackout for five minutes, apart from breathlessness and sweating,” Sharma said.

He was found unconscious by his colleagues and was immediately rushed to the hospital. “Due to low BP over a long period, his kidneys were unable to function properly. He was put on 24-hour dialysis therapy. We later found that he suffered from a massive pulmonary embolism because of the long drive. He was wearing tight-fitting denim, which can be a reason for the clot in his leg,” said Dr. Naveen Bhamri, Director & HoD, Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

35-year-old woman hospitalised for wearing tight jeans

In a similar incident in 2015, an Australian woman landed herself in the hospital after her too-tight jeans restricted blood flow to her legs and caused nerve blockade and muscle swelling. Dr. Thomas Kimber who treated the lady warned skinny jean wearers to avoid excessive squatting if ditching the wardrobe staple isn't an option. The medical staff had to cut the woman's tight jeans from her legs to be able to treat her. In recent times, skinny jeans have become a fashion statement. Most of the celebrities are often seen stepping out in super tight jeans, however, it is also important to wear what you feel comfortable in.

