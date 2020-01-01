Momentous & Comprehensive Reform: PM Modi's Definitive Take On CDS, Military Affairs Dept

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated General Bipin Rawat for taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday morning and also wished him good luck. Recalling the Kargil War, he paid tributes to the martyrs and highlighted that after the war, discussions on military reforms began, of which the appointment of CDS is a part.

READ: Gen Bipin Rawat Appointed India's First Chief Of Defence Staff, To Take Charge On Dec 31

PM tweets on CDS

Specifying the objective of the CDS, the PM said that it carries tremendous responsibility for the modernization of India's military forces and that the CDS will help the country to face challenges of "ever-changing challenges of modern warfare."

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

READ: ‘Priority To Be Operationally Prepared At All Times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

General Bipin Rawat's appointment was announced by the Defence Ministry at around 9 pm on December 31 after it was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. General Rawat becomes India's first CDS and will have his office in South Block ground floor while 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house. The new rank and badges for the CDS have also been created.

READ: PM Modi Broke News To General Bipin Rawat About Appointment As First CDS

READ: Here's What Outgoing COAS General Bipin Rawat Said About His Successor General Naravane