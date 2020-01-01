The Debate
Momentous & Comprehensive Reform: PM Modi's Definitive Take On CDS, Military Affairs Dept

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated General Bipin Rawat for taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday morning and also wished him luck

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated General Bipin Rawat for taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday morning and also wished him good luck. Recalling the Kargil War, he paid tributes to the martyrs and highlighted that after the war, discussions on military reforms began, of which the appointment of CDS is a part.

READ: Gen Bipin Rawat Appointed India's First Chief Of Defence Staff, To Take Charge On Dec 31

PM tweets on CDS

Specifying the objective of the CDS, the PM said that it carries tremendous responsibility for the modernization of India's military forces and that the CDS will help the country to face challenges of "ever-changing challenges of modern warfare."

READ: ‘Priority To Be Operationally Prepared At All Times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

General Bipin Rawat's appointment was announced by the Defence Ministry at around 9 pm on December 31 after it was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. General Rawat becomes India's first CDS and will have his office in South Block ground floor while 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house. The new rank and badges for the CDS have also been created.

READ: PM Modi Broke News To General Bipin Rawat About Appointment As First CDS

READ: Here's What Outgoing COAS General Bipin Rawat Said About His Successor General Naravane

Published:
COMMENT
