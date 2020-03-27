Aaditya Thackeray Gets Message From WB CM Mamata Via Derek O'Brien; Acts On It Instantly

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tweeted about a phone call he received from Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien conveying a message from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Thackeray revealed that he was informed about 800 labourers from Bengal being stuck in Maharashtra with the country in lockdown. He provided an update regarding them, stating that while it was impossible to get them back home at a time like this, the state has reached out to them and is taking care of them.

This morning I received a call from @derekobrienmp with a message from Bengal CM @MamataOfficial ji. About 800 labour stuck in Maharashtra.

Ofcourse we can’t let them go back as state borders are sealed, but we reached out and are taking care of them. #WarAgainstVirus — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 26, 2020

Sighting of informal sector workers undertaking hikes of over hundreds of kilometers to return home has become a defining trait of the first few days of the lockdown. The government has taken measures to salvage people fiscally and in terms of food security, with a race now on to make those provisions reach the intended recipients.