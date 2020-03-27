The Debate
Aaditya Thackeray Gets Message From WB CM Mamata Via Derek O'Brien; Acts On It Instantly

General News

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tweeted about a phone call he received from Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien

COVID-19

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tweeted about a phone call he received from Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien conveying a message from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Thackeray revealed that he was informed about 800 labourers from Bengal being stuck in Maharashtra with the country in lockdown. He provided an update regarding them, stating that while it was impossible to get them back home at a time like this, the state has reached out to them and is taking care of them.

Sighting of informal sector workers undertaking hikes of over hundreds of kilometers to return home has become a defining trait of the first few days of the lockdown. The government has taken measures to salvage people fiscally and in terms of food security, with a race now on to make those provisions reach the intended recipients.

