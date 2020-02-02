Union Budget
Aaditya Thackeray Praises BMC After Water Pipeline Fixed On JVLR

General News

Aaditya Thackeray appreciated the efforts taken by BMC to restore the broken pipeline which stopped water supply in Andheri, Parle, Kandivali.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray appreciated the efforts taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to restore the broken pipeline and ensure that water supply is restored again in various parts of the city. 

READ: Prepaid Autos At Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus From Feb 1

Thackeray praises efforts

Thackeray praised the government body for working round-the-clock to ensure that the pipeline was fixed. 

On Wednesday evening, the water supply pipeline was damaged after piling work on the Metro 6 project at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). A statement by BMC read: "The repairs team has reached up to the damaged portion and has found the hole of approx size 27 inch × 27 inch. Welding work has started on site. This is 52 meters into (the) 1800 mm pipe and 10 meters below ground."

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was also helping BMC to restore the water supply and in a statement said that they were providing two JCB machines, one Polclain machine, and multiple workmen. 

READ: Union Budget 2020 Does Injustice To Maharashtra, Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray

A resident of the area said, "There was no supply throughout Saturday. I saw long lines on the side of the roads as slum dwellers waited for a water tanker. I could not reach my work on time and was delayed due to the lack of water. I had to make alternate arrangements."

The area was also visited by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi who inspected the work done by the staff.

READ: Mumbai's Central Railway Line Hampered, Chaos On First Day Of AC Local Train

READ: Arbaaz Khan Backs 'Mumbai 24 Hours' Policy, Says, 'it's A Good Thing'

 

 

Published:
