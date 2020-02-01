Arbaaz Khan Backs 'Mumbai 24 Hours' Policy, Says, 'it's A Good Thing'

Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, will now officially remain open round-the-clock with the Maharashtra Cabinet approving its Mumbai 24 hours policy allowing malls, multiplexes, and shops to function day and night.

As the first phase began on January 27 this year, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan came out in support of the 'Mumbai 24 hour' policy. For those unaware, in the first phase, shops, eateries, and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open 24 hours.

Arbaaz Khan responds after being asked how son Arhaan dealt with Malaika & his divorce

Arbaaz Khan who was seen interacting with the media at 'Sridevi Bungalow' promotions, said, "I think it's a good thing because now we have to realize that worldwide, there are places which are open. I feel the only thing that needs to be taken care of is the safety and security that will come with having late-night places. We have to ask ourselves that are we equipped for that? Otherwise, it's a good thing because we always say that Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. Now, malls and certain places will be open and it will not be in residential areas but in commercial areas so, its fine."

Verve missing as Mumbai nightlife policy kicks in

The much-touted Mumbai nightlife experiment received a tepid response on the first night of its implementation on January 27, primarily due to the lack of awareness about the new regime. Cleared by the state Cabinet on January 22, the 'Mumbai 24 Hours' policy allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds located in non-residential areas to remain open round-the-clock. The policy came into force from January 26 midnight.

Kapil Sharma tells Arbaaz Khan, 'You're not a daring producer', dares him to do this

In upscale Nariman Point and Worli areas, several shopping malls remained closed during the night. However, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the prime mover behind the Mumbai 24x7 initiative, sounded optimistic. "It would gather pace in the coming weeks when people will start realising that it is safe for them to come out late night and enjoy," Thackeray told reporters late night when asked about several shopping malls remaining shut in the night.

Malaika Arora upset with Ujjwala Raut's growing closeness with Arbaaz Khan?

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.